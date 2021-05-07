GWM Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 12,127 Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV)

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE:CCIV) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 12,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp IV in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp IV in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Capital Corp IV in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV during the first quarter worth approximately $674,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp IV during the first quarter worth approximately $380,000. Institutional investors own 25.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCIV opened at $18.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.39. Churchill Capital Corp IV has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $64.86.

Churchill Capital Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

