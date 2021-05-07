GWM Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,656 Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 303.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $206.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $193.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.35.

NYSE AAP opened at $204.16 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.76 and a 12 month high of $205.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.31 and a 200-day moving average of $166.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 12.21%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

