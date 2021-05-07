GWM Advisors LLC Acquires 1,085 Shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 21,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,062,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 136,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 46,554 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPHY opened at $26.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.33. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.15 and a one year high of $26.79.

