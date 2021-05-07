GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) Receives $213.11 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $213.11.

GWPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up from $193.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut GW Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright cut GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

NASDAQ GWPH opened at $218.96 on Tuesday. GW Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $87.07 and a 12 month high of $219.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.30 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $217.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.31. GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. As a group, analysts forecast that GW Pharmaceuticals will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cabot Brown sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $72,159.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $152,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,685.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,480 shares of company stock worth $279,753 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWPH. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in GW Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GW Pharmaceuticals

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform in various disease areas. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, Dravet syndrome, or tuberous sclerosis complex.

