Guidewire Software’s (GWRE) Buy Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson restated their buy rating on shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Guidewire Software’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.05) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.12) EPS.

GWRE has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Guggenheim restated a hold rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $124.11.

Guidewire Software stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.05. The stock had a trading volume of 12,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,422. Guidewire Software has a 1 year low of $88.69 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The company has a quick ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.82 and a beta of 1.36.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $180.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.28 million. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 1,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $189,338.97. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,497.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Polelle sold 654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $69,605.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,066 shares in the company, valued at $539,174.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,312 shares of company stock worth $2,008,962. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Guidewire Software by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 140.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth $58,000.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

