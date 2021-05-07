Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $175.00 to $160.00. The stock had previously closed at $134.62, but opened at $127.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Guardant Health shares last traded at $133.30, with a volume of 5,586 shares trading hands.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GH. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Guardant Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.73.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

In other news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total value of $120,167.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,828,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,580,525.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.71, for a total value of $802,811.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,463,251.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 513,499 shares of company stock worth $80,643,257. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. FMR LLC lifted its position in Guardant Health by 28.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after purchasing an additional 102,483 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Guardant Health by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the third quarter valued at $366,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the third quarter valued at $1,099,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the third quarter valued at about $268,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.92 and a beta of 0.57.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $78.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.28 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

About Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.