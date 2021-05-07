Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) Price Target Cut to $71.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.67% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grubhub from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.48.

Get Grubhub alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GRUB traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.94. The company had a trading volume of 10,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.43 and a beta of 0.96. Grubhub has a one year low of $43.26 and a one year high of $85.53.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $550.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.90 million. Grubhub had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Grubhub will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Grubhub news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $382,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,485,493.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Margo Drucker sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.28, for a total value of $132,878.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,926.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,475 shares of company stock valued at $1,324,333. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LMR Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 412,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,650,000 after buying an additional 92,193 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 2,897.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 40,450 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 571.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,120,000 after buying an additional 104,501 shares during the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Grubhub during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,473,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Grubhub by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 250,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,617,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

About Grubhub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Grubhub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grubhub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.