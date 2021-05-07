Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $48.94, but opened at $51.50. Groupon shares last traded at $54.88, with a volume of 9,827 shares trading hands.

The coupon company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $1.35. Groupon had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $263.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.63) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GRPN shares. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Groupon from $29.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Groupon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Groupon from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Groupon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Groupon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,539,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Groupon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Groupon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,658,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Groupon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Groupon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.85.

Groupon, Inc operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

