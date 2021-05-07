Grin Reaches Market Cap of $65.86 Million (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded up 5% against the US dollar. Grin has a market capitalization of $65.86 million and $11.95 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.91 or 0.00001581 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,476.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,788.60 or 0.06591594 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,426.26 or 0.02481480 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $358.93 or 0.00624493 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $139.99 or 0.00243560 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $499.98 or 0.00869887 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $419.52 or 0.00729907 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.91 or 0.00547905 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004940 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 72,480,660 coins. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

