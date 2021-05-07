Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Griffon (NYSE:GFF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $31.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Griffon Corporation ( GFF ) is a diversified management and holding company conducting business through wholly-owned subsidiaries. Griffon oversees the operations of its subsidiaries, allocates resources among them and manages their capital structures. Griffon provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities as well as in connection with divestitures. In order to further diversify, Griffon also seeks out, evaluates and, when appropriate, will acquire additional businesses that offer potentially attractive returns on capital. Griffon currently conducts its operations through three reportable segments: Home & Building Product, Telephonics Corporation and Clopay Plastic Products. Griffon Corporation is listed on the New York Stock Exchanges and trades under the symbol GFF. “

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Griffon from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.60.

GFF traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,759. Griffon has a 1 year low of $13.49 and a 1 year high of $28.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.79. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 2.00.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Griffon had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 13.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Griffon will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Griffon during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Griffon during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Griffon during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Griffon by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,980 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Griffon during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. 73.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

