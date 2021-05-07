Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $33.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Griffon traded as high as $28.71 and last traded at $28.67, with a volume of 10639 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Griffon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Griffon in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Griffon during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,980 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Griffon during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.79. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 2.00.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Griffon had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 13.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Griffon Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

About Griffon (NYSE:GFF)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

