Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Given New C$37.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on GWO. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$36.50 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$33.95.

Great-West Lifeco stock traded up C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$36.30. The stock had a trading volume of 325,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,056. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.46. The company has a current ratio of 15.84, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$34.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$31.20. Great-West Lifeco has a one year low of C$19.13 and a one year high of C$36.44.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$16.86 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.4100003 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk bought 3,200 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$27.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,904.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$108,059.69. Also, insider L.P. Great-West Lifeco U.S. Holdings bought 366,746 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$33.43 per share, with a total value of C$12,259,181.87. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 366,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,259,181.87. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 417,546 shares of company stock worth $13,638,420.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

