Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Shares Down 6% After Earnings Miss

Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) dropped 6% on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $14.13 and last traded at $14.23. Approximately 7,320 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 415,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.14.

The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 22.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

In related news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 8,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $138,255.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,025,945.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total transaction of $156,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,244 shares in the company, valued at $4,473,993.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 91,779 shares of company stock worth $1,415,740 over the last ninety days. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLDD. Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.51.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

