Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 22.68%.

Shares of GLDD stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $930.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.51. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $16.28.

In related news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 36,582 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $554,948.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 317,895 shares in the company, valued at $4,822,467.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 10,000 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total transaction of $156,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 286,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,473,993.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,779 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,740 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

