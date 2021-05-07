Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.92% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Gray Television is a communications company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and currently operates 15 CBS-affiliated television stations, seven NBC-affiliated television stations, seven ABC-affiliated television stations and four daily newspapers. “

Shares of Gray Television stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $22.14. 645,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,266. Gray Television has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $23.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.96.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. Gray Television had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gray Television will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 27,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $553,953.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 214,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,284,300.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 76,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,497,227 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Gray Television by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Gray Television by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Gray Television by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Gray Television by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

