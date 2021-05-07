Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$84.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other research firms have also commented on GRT.UN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$83.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. CIBC lifted their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$83.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th.
Shares of TSE GRT.UN traded up C$1.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$80.63. 67,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,321. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$62.12 and a 12-month high of C$80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$77.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$76.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.98 billion and a PE ratio of 11.42.
Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.
