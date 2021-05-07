Grainger plc (LON:GRI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Grainger plc (LON:GRI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 315.83 ($4.13).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of Grainger in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of Grainger in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Get Grainger alerts:

Shares of LON:GRI opened at GBX 294.67 ($3.85) on Friday. Grainger has a 52-week low of GBX 238.99 ($3.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 323.80 ($4.23). The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 11.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.70. The company has a market capitalization of £1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 276.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 278.75.

In other news, insider Helen Gordon acquired 110 shares of Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 274 ($3.58) per share, for a total transaction of £301.40 ($393.78).

About Grainger

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.