Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Receives $23.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on GOSS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

In other Gossamer Bio news, insider Luisa Salter-Cid sold 5,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $52,054.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 206,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,496.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan Giraudo sold 5,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $52,045.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,747.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOSS. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,464,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,443 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $26,576,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,761,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,649,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $4,176,000. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOSS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.32. 10,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,181. The stock has a market cap of $631.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.34. Gossamer Bio has a fifty-two week low of $7.92 and a fifty-two week high of $16.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 17.36 and a quick ratio of 17.36.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts predict that Gossamer Bio will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma; in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps; and in Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with chronic spontaneous urticarial.

See Also: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.