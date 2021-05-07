Golem (GLM) Price Hits $0.54

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. Golem has a total market cap of $537.13 million and $19.74 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Golem has traded up 20.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Golem coin can now be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00000948 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.49 or 0.00083795 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00021323 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00063235 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $450.14 or 0.00794276 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.66 or 0.00101751 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,040.01 or 0.08893235 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

About Golem

Golem (CRYPTO:GLM) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Golem’s official website is golem.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options “

Buying and Selling Golem

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

