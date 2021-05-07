Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST) Shares Acquired by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST) by 208.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 187,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,919 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF comprises about 1.4% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $9,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSST. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $352,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,130. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.84 and a 1-year high of $52.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.76 and a 200 day moving average of $50.78.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GSST).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.