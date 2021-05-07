goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Price Target Increased to $166.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $143.00 to $166.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

EHMEF has been the subject of several other research reports. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of goeasy from $139.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of goeasy from $106.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of goeasy in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Cormark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of goeasy in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, goeasy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $168.75.

Get goeasy alerts:

Shares of EHMEF stock opened at $118.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.83. goeasy has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $119.51.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.