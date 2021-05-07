Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $227.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.89 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Globus Medical updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.890-1.890 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.83-1.89 EPS.

GMED traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.30. 4,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,836. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.61. Globus Medical has a 1-year low of $42.85 and a 1-year high of $73.74. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 79.24, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02.

In other Globus Medical news, CEO David M. Demski sold 144,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $10,314,804.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Demski sold 121,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $8,680,931.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,031.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GMED shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Globus Medical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Globus Medical from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.75.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

