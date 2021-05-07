Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.210-7.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.340. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

GL traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $105.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,711. Globe Life has a 12-month low of $62.75 and a 12-month high of $106.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.99.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Globe Life from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Globe Life currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.20.

In other Globe Life news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $1,253,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,211,840.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.50, for a total transaction of $1,567,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,150 shares of company stock valued at $19,275,259 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

