Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Stake Lessened by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GPN. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Global Payments by 2.7% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 73,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,783,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 23.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 54.7% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.6% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth approximately $22,854,000. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In other news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.07, for a total transaction of $99,035.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,346.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $14,740,260.55. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,645 shares of company stock worth $23,231,757. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.86.

Global Payments stock opened at $200.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $59.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.57, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $211.11 and its 200 day moving average is $197.81. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.33 and a twelve month high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 13.31%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.