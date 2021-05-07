Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Global Net Lease, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which focused on sale-leaseback properties primarily in the United States and Europe. Global Net Lease, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Global Net Lease stock opened at $18.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.87 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.41. Global Net Lease has a 52 week low of $11.85 and a 52 week high of $19.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.58). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 1.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Net Lease will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,769,000. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease during the first quarter valued at about $13,889,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Global Net Lease by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,409,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,120,000 after acquiring an additional 674,130 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Global Net Lease by 12.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,136,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,533,000 after acquiring an additional 128,310 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Global Net Lease by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,360,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,321,000 after acquiring an additional 119,040 shares during the period. 64.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

