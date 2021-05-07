Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $45.00. The stock traded as low as $36.23 and last traded at $36.47, with a volume of 19884 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.83.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GBT. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. William Blair cut Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.35.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $17,324,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 170.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.29. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.39.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.20). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 332.94% and a negative return on equity of 56.43%. Equities analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

