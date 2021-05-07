Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.55% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on investing in and owning triple-net leased industrial and commercial real estate properties and selectively making long-term mortgage loans. Its goal is to pay our shareholders dividends on a monthly basis. Its objective is to increase the amount of dividends paid out each year. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on GOOD. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gladstone Commercial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of GOOD opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $763.65 million, a PE ratio of -77.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 5.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.31 and a 200-day moving average of $18.73. Gladstone Commercial has a one year low of $13.33 and a one year high of $21.43.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $32.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.53 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 3.10%. Analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,674,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,135,000 after buying an additional 118,995 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 527,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after buying an additional 18,303 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 493,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,888,000 after buying an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Gladstone Commercial by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 396,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,134,000 after purchasing an additional 45,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Gladstone Commercial by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 304,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 14,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

