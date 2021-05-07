Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that focuses on investing in and owning triple-net leased industrial and commercial real estate properties and selectively making long-term mortgage loans. Its goal is to pay our shareholders dividends on a monthly basis. Its objective is to increase the amount of dividends paid out each year. “

GOOD has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Aegis assumed coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOD traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.30. 1,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 5.98. Gladstone Commercial has a 52-week low of $13.33 and a 52-week high of $21.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.73. The company has a market capitalization of $774.74 million, a PE ratio of -77.76 and a beta of 0.99.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $32.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.53 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 5.05%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.1252 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is currently 94.94%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 289,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after buying an additional 11,048 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

