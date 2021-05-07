Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GJNSY. Nordea Equity Research raised Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GJNSY traded down $2.16 on Friday, reaching $22.39. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 556. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a twelve month low of $16.67 and a twelve month high of $26.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.29.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA operates as a general insurance company in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company operates through six segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Commercial, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, and Pension.

