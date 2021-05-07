Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Price Target Raised to $74.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its price objective increased by SVB Leerink from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.10 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GILD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Redburn Partners raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.46.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD remained flat at $$66.54 during midday trading on Thursday. 462,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,318,330. The company has a market capitalization of $83.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $80.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. On average, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 46.25%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,743 shares of company stock valued at $1,536,896. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 333.0% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

