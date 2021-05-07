Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $6.29 Per Share

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Gilead Sciences in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $6.29 for the year.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Redburn Partners raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.38.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $66.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.80. The firm has a market cap of $83.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $80.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.25%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,743 shares of company stock worth $1,536,896. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 54,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,303 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

