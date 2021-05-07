Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.154 per share on Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th.

GIL opened at C$43.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$40.84 and a 200-day moving average price of C$35.86. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of C$16.91 and a 12 month high of C$46.99. The firm has a market cap of C$8.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$899.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$784.21 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 2.0899999234508 EPS for the current year.

GIL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Gildan Activewear to C$51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Gildan Activewear to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$49.10.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

