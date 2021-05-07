Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.154 per share on Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th.
GIL opened at C$43.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$40.84 and a 200-day moving average price of C$35.86. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of C$16.91 and a 12 month high of C$46.99. The firm has a market cap of C$8.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91.
Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.31. The business had revenue of C$899.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$784.21 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear will post 2.0899999234508 EPS for the current year.
Gildan Activewear Company Profile
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.
