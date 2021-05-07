Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

GNGBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SEB Equities upgraded Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. DNB Markets upgraded Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Getinge in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. SEB Equity Research upgraded Getinge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Getinge from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Get Getinge alerts:

Shares of GNGBY traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $34.04. The stock had a trading volume of 762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.02. Getinge has a 12-month low of $17.15 and a 12-month high of $34.28.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.5226 per share. This represents a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st.

Getinge Company Profile

Getinge AB provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, sterilization departments, and life science companies and institutions. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, and logistic automation solutions; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, vascular and cardiothoracic surgery solutions, anesthesia machines, beating heart surgery solutions, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, and indicators, as well as washer-disinfectors, consumables, and IT-solutions.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Getinge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getinge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.