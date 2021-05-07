German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $48.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.85% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP is a multi-bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, they operate affiliated community banks with banking offices and full-service independent insurance agencies in the eight contiguous Southwestern Indiana counties of Daviess, Dubois, Gibson, Knox, Martin, Perry, Pike andS pencer. Their lines of business include retail and commercial banking, mortgage banking, trust and brokerage services, title insurance, and a full range of personal and corporate property and casualty insurance products. “

Shares of German American Bancorp stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.30. 30,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,436. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.76. German American Bancorp has a one year low of $24.40 and a one year high of $51.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 25.10%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director U Butch Klem sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $223,915.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lee A. Mitchell sold 15,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $746,069.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 789 shares in the company, valued at $38,732.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,037 shares of company stock valued at $1,460,714. 7.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in German American Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in German American Bancorp by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 246.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

