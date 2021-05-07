Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Genmab A/S in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.06. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 50.99%. The company had revenue of $327.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.86 million.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GMAB. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Genmab A/S from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Genmab A/S from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.13.

GMAB opened at $37.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.27. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $25.96 and a one year high of $44.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumumab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Arzerra for treating CLL.

