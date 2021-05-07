Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $400.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Generac’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.17 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.64 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generac has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $332.69.

Shares of GNRC traded up $7.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $325.18. 3,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,255. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $321.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.13. The company has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Generac has a 12 month low of $95.27 and a 12 month high of $364.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. On average, analysts expect that Generac will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total value of $9,424,631.16. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total transaction of $2,248,633.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,768 shares in the company, valued at $2,736,977.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,480 shares of company stock worth $14,942,365 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Generac by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Generac by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Generac by 6.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Generac by 86.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

