Genaro Network Trading 3.4% Lower Over Last Week (GNX)

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. One Genaro Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0522 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Genaro Network has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. Genaro Network has a total market cap of $14.26 million and $1.15 million worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.02 or 0.00083520 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00021511 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.56 or 0.00063163 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $446.50 or 0.00793071 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.36 or 0.00101876 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,029.02 or 0.08932579 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

About Genaro Network

GNX is a coin. Its launch date was September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 273,271,061 coins. The official message board for Genaro Network is medium.com/genaro-network . The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Genaro Network’s official website is genaro.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

Genaro Network Coin Trading

