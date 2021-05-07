Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Rating Increased to Hold at Societe Generale

Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) was upgraded by Societe Generale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GBERY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Geberit in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS GBERY opened at $70.02 on Wednesday. Geberit has a 52-week low of $43.02 and a 52-week high of $70.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.36.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry worldwide. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology, and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

