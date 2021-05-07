GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GEAGY shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GEAGY opened at $40.59 on Tuesday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $33.21 and a twelve month high of $40.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.71.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

