GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in GATX were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in GATX by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in GATX by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in GATX by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in GATX by 0.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 45,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in GATX by 4.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Get GATX alerts:

In other GATX news, SVP Niyi Adedoyin sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total transaction of $137,368.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,178 shares in the company, valued at $213,705.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 29,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total value of $2,843,862.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,945,543.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,013 shares of company stock worth $3,498,127. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GATX opened at $101.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.21. GATX Co. has a 52 week low of $51.62 and a 52 week high of $101.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.13. GATX had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm had revenue of $305.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.30%.

GATX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of GATX from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.20.

GATX Profile

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 122 years.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX).

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.