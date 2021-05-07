Gartner (NYSE:IT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Gartner (NYSE:IT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $266.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.68% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Gartner offers timely, thought-provoking and comprehensive analysis that is known for its high quality, independence and objectivity. Its research reports have become indispensable tools for various companies across different sectors, strengthening its leading position in the market. The company has a large and diverse addressable market with low customer concentration that mitigates operating risks. Due to these positives, shares of Gartner have outperformed its industry in the past year. However, continuous investments to retain a competitive edge and fend off competition has increased the company's expenses and contracted margin. Revenues from the federal government business are exposed to lengthy approval times and other austerity measures, which often increase operating risks. Foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations is a concern.”

Get Gartner alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

Shares of IT opened at $231.94 on Friday. Gartner has a fifty-two week low of $106.57 and a fifty-two week high of $239.09. The company has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 97.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total transaction of $900,651.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total value of $8,223,774.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,242,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,056,102.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 340.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gartner (IT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.