GAPS (GAP) Price Tops $0.18

GAPS (CURRENCY:GAP) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. One GAPS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000317 BTC on popular exchanges. GAPS has a total market cap of $1.79 million and $253.00 worth of GAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GAPS has traded 89% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,436.80 or 1.00243487 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00045569 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00012398 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.84 or 0.00193330 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000203 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001791 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004187 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

GAPS Coin Profile

GAPS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 13th, 2016. GAPS’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. GAPS’s official message board is medium.com/@gapschain . GAPS’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin . GAPS’s official website is gapschain.io/main

According to CryptoCompare, “GAPS PLATFORM gathers information from the community users through a debate-like process that should be about something that can be predicted and have an answer to it. Such as voting, weather, sports and etc. To those who answered logically and correctly and as well as for the questioner who asked a logical question will get a certain amount of compensation in GAP tokens. “

GAPS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAPS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

