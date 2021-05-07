Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Hits New 12-Month High Following Insider Buying Activity

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $47.18 and last traded at $47.00, with a volume of 28975 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.50.

Specifically, Director E Scott Urdang bought 1,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 132,191 shares in the company, valued at $6,108,546.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GLPI. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.14.

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.22 and a 200-day moving average of $42.33.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.46%. On average, research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLPI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 271,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,026,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Finally, USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. now owns 28,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

