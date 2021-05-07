Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) Issues Earnings Results

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSEMKT GAU traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,126,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,130. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.50 million, a PE ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GAU shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from $2.90 to $2.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.40 target price on shares of Galiano Gold in a research report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Galiano Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galiano Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Galiano Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.40.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.