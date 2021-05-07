Gaia, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:GAIA)

Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Gaia in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gaia’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Gaia had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on GAIA. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Gaia in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gaia in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Gaia from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

Shares of GAIA opened at $11.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $212.75 million, a PE ratio of -73.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.65. Gaia has a 12-month low of $7.29 and a 12-month high of $15.06.

In other Gaia news, Director David Maisel bought 10,000 shares of Gaia stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $109,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 53,900 shares in the company, valued at $590,744. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 12,012 shares of company stock valued at $130,832. 38.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAIA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Gaia by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaia by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,093,000 after buying an additional 302,072 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Gaia by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP raised its stake in Gaia by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 128,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 19,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gaia by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,104,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,917,000 after purchasing an additional 57,105 shares during the last quarter. 47.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

