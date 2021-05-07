FY2023 EPS Estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:AQST)

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.15. Wedbush also issued estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at $4.26 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aquestive Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.86.

Aquestive Therapeutics stock opened at $3.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 3.77. Aquestive Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $9.47.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.02.

In related news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 40,792 shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $265,148.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 860,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,592,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 42.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $52,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 25,347 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 329.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 531,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 407,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

