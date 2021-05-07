FY2022 EPS Estimates for Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Lowered by B. Riley

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Biomerica in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.05. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

BMRA opened at $4.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85 and a beta of -0.47. Biomerica has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $12.75.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Biomerica had a negative net margin of 69.82% and a negative return on equity of 42.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRA. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in Biomerica by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Biomerica by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 210,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Biomerica by 307.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 393,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 296,782 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Biomerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biomerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products or detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations.

