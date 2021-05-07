FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cara Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($3.66) for the year.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CARA. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Cara Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of CARA opened at $12.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.23. The stock has a market cap of $622.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.70. Cara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.16 and a 52 week high of $29.65.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $2.12. The company had revenue of $112.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.36% and a negative net margin of 360.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 93,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 29,283 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 150,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 17,807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 3,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $60,376.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,732.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joana Goncalves sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $58,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,610 shares in the company, valued at $601,486.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,287 shares of company stock worth $714,394. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

