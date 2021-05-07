FY2021 EPS Estimates for Westpac Banking Co. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:WBK)

Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Westpac Banking in a report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.26. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Westpac Banking’s FY2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Macquarie lowered shares of Westpac Banking from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westpac Banking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Westpac Banking stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.45. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,158. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.99. Westpac Banking has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $20.57.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 72,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 6,563 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Westpac Banking by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 56,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Westpac Banking by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Westpac Banking by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Westpac Banking by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 7,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.4497 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. Westpac Banking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.83%.

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Business, Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand, Specialist Businesses, and Group Businesses. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, business transaction, foreign currency, and specialized accounts; home, personal, and business loans; credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment; and home, car, travel, life, and business insurance products.

