FY2021 EPS Estimates for Premier, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:PINC)

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Premier in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now expects that the company will earn $2.32 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.17. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Premier’s FY2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Premier had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The business had revenue of $469.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Premier’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis.

PINC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Premier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Premier from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $35.08 on Thursday. Premier has a 52-week low of $28.64 and a 52-week high of $37.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Premier during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Premier during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 9.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,489,419.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.54%.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

